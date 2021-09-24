Harrow, Mary L.October 11, 1925 - September 22, 2021Survived by children: Lee Harrow (Kathy), Jane Hix (Jeff), and Sandy Whitehead; grandchildren: Chris Harrow (Tara), Lori Blackburn (Tony), Sara Bird (Dave), Joe Hix (Anna), Mike Hix (Megan), Stephanie O'Callaghan (Ryan), Brandon Johnson, and Lindsey Johnson; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Daniel Gerken; sister-in-law, Norma Harrow; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends. Preceded by husband, Gordon L. Harrow; and four siblings.SERVICES: 11am Monday, September 27, at Forest Lawn, with VISITATION one hour prior to Services. BURIAL in Forest Lawn Cemetery.Forest Lawn Funeral Home7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.402-451-1000