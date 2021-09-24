Menu
Mary L. Harrow
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Harrow, Mary L.

October 11, 1925 - September 22, 2021

Survived by children: Lee Harrow (Kathy), Jane Hix (Jeff), and Sandy Whitehead; grandchildren: Chris Harrow (Tara), Lori Blackburn (Tony), Sara Bird (Dave), Joe Hix (Anna), Mike Hix (Megan), Stephanie O'Callaghan (Ryan), Brandon Johnson, and Lindsey Johnson; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Daniel Gerken; sister-in-law, Norma Harrow; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends. Preceded by husband, Gordon L. Harrow; and four siblings.

SERVICES: 11am Monday, September 27, at Forest Lawn, with VISITATION one hour prior to Services. BURIAL in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.

402-451-1000

www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE
Sep
27
Service
11:00a.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sympathies to you and your family on the loss of your mother. Peace be with you.
Jane and family
September 24, 2021
