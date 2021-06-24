Menu
Mary Jean Hope
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Hope, Mary Jean

May 13, 1928 - June 23, 2021

Preceded in death by husband, Thomas A. Hope; sons, Robert and Michael; and granddaughter, Allison. Survived by daughter, Tamasine (Radley); sons: Thomas M., Stephen (Katy), and Richard (Sandy); daughters-in-law, Rhonda Hope and Leanne Daugherty Hope; nieces; nephews; grandchildren; great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 28th from 4:30pm to 6:30pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by the VIGIL SERVICE at 6:30pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, June 29th at 10:30am at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church, 3405 S. 118th St. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed by the family.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 6:30p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Jun
28
Vigil
6:30p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Jun
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Mary Our Queen Catholic Church
3405 S. 118th Street, NE
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
Rich, sorry to hear about your loss
Richard & Janet Caulk
July 8, 2021
Our deepest sympathy and please know you're in our thoughts and prayers. We were neighbors for a long time.
Lewis and Barbara Frahm
June 25, 2021
