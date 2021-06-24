Hope, Mary Jean
May 13, 1928 - June 23, 2021
Preceded in death by husband, Thomas A. Hope; sons, Robert and Michael; and granddaughter, Allison. Survived by daughter, Tamasine (Radley); sons: Thomas M., Stephen (Katy), and Richard (Sandy); daughters-in-law, Rhonda Hope and Leanne Daugherty Hope; nieces; nephews; grandchildren; great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Monday, June 28th from 4:30pm to 6:30pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by the VIGIL SERVICE at 6:30pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, June 29th at 10:30am at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church, 3405 S. 118th St. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed by the family.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click on the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2021.