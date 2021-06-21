John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
Hughes, Mary Ellen
May 19, 1949 - June 19, 2021
Preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Whyte, and Margaret and Harry Christo; her brother, Dennis Whyte; and niece, Michelle Whyte. Survived by her children, Robert (Sabrina) Hughes, and Rebecca (Heath) Taylor; her granddaughters, Liliana, Mila, Viviana, and Aria; siblings, Joann (Kenny) Kimball, and Thomas (Sandra) Whyte; 10 nieces and nephews; her extended family and many friends.
MEMORIAL MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday at 10:30am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, with INTERMENT of the Urn in St. Joseph Cemetery, Council Bluffs, IA. MEMORIAL VISITATION with the family: Wednesday from 5-7pm at the Pacific Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for later donation.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2021.
Jun
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
NE
I worked with Mary Ellen at Sears and will never forget her strong presence. She was a very powerful leader and mentor to me. She made everyone at work feel like family. My thoughts and prayers to the family. She will be greatly missed.
June 22, 2021
Our condolences and prayers for the family. Mary Ellen was a mother figure for me when I was one of her employees at Sears in Grand Island she never saw me as one more of her workers but her family as everyone of the co- workers in GI store. She will be miss but never forgotten! With love Esther Gómez and Family.
June 21, 2021
May the love of God, friends and family carry you through your grief. I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. 2nd Thessalonians 2:15, 16.