Hughes, Mary Ellen



May 19, 1949 - June 19, 2021



Preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Whyte, and Margaret and Harry Christo; her brother, Dennis Whyte; and niece, Michelle Whyte. Survived by her children, Robert (Sabrina) Hughes, and Rebecca (Heath) Taylor; her granddaughters, Liliana, Mila, Viviana, and Aria; siblings, Joann (Kenny) Kimball, and Thomas (Sandra) Whyte; 10 nieces and nephews; her extended family and many friends.



MEMORIAL MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday at 10:30am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, with INTERMENT of the Urn in St. Joseph Cemetery, Council Bluffs, IA. MEMORIAL VISITATION with the family: Wednesday from 5-7pm at the Pacific Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for later donation.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2021.