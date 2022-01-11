Menu
Mary M. Huliska
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Huliska, Mary M.

September 3, 1940 - January 10, 2022

Survived by husband, Gary Huliska; daughters: Laura Huliska-Beith (Jeff), Amy Lee (Robert), Beth Houghton (Trevor); sons: Greg Huliska (Liz), Christopher Huliska (Jeanne); eight grandchildren; sister, Julie Zoucha (Clarion); brother, Dick Schlenz (Deanna).

VISITATION: Thursday, January 13th, from 5pm to 7pm followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at the Bellevue Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, January 14th, at 10:30am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford Street, Bellevue, NE. Entombment: Calvary Mausoleum. Memorials are suggested to St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Mary Catholic Church or Columban Fathers.

To view live broadcasts of the services, go to the website below and click the link on the Huliska obituary.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

2202 Hancock Street

402-291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue, NE
Jan
13
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue, NE
Jan
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Mary Catholic Church
2302 Crawford Street, Bellevue, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
Thoughts always.........
Dale Storey
Work
January 18, 2022
Laura and family......sending my Love and Prayers in the lose of your Mother.Julie Bizal.
Julie Bizal
Friend
January 15, 2022
So many fond memories of Mary growing up at Holy Cross with Amy. She was such a kind and gentle woman. So sorry for your loss. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Jen Houston Chlebinski
Friend
January 14, 2022
My prayers are with you all. God bless.
Mike Quinn
Friend
January 13, 2022
Wayne Rand
January 12, 2022
Dave and Deb Perez,
January 12, 2022
My sympathy in my prayers to your family. God bless, Father Chuck Swanson
Charles Swanson
January 12, 2022
