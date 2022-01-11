Huliska, Mary M.



September 3, 1940 - January 10, 2022



Survived by husband, Gary Huliska; daughters: Laura Huliska-Beith (Jeff), Amy Lee (Robert), Beth Houghton (Trevor); sons: Greg Huliska (Liz), Christopher Huliska (Jeanne); eight grandchildren; sister, Julie Zoucha (Clarion); brother, Dick Schlenz (Deanna).



VISITATION: Thursday, January 13th, from 5pm to 7pm followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at the Bellevue Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, January 14th, at 10:30am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford Street, Bellevue, NE. Entombment: Calvary Mausoleum. Memorials are suggested to St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Mary Catholic Church or Columban Fathers.



To view live broadcasts of the services, go to the website below and click the link on the Huliska obituary.



BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL



2202 Hancock Street



402-291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2022.