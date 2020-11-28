Ruffcorn, Mary J.



June 16, 1927 - November 24, 2020



Of Council Bluffs. Preceded by parents, Wilder Melvin and Elfrieda C. (Nelson) Gilmore; husband, Lyle Ruffcorn in 1996; and brother, Lyle Gilmore. Retired as a vice-president at First Federal Savings and Loan where she worked for many years. Survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Michael) Miller of Omaha; son, John (Renee Ryan) Ruffcorn of Finlayson, MN; 4 grandchildren, Laura, Amy, Michele, and Lucas; 7 great-grandchildren, Amanda, David, Orian, Hollyn, Chase, Layla and Halle; 2 great-great grandchildren, Mia and Micah; sister, Delores Petersen of Council Bluffs; brother, Richard (Kathy) Gilmore of Hortonville, MN; nieces and nephews.



OPEN VISITATION on Monday from, 12Noon-5pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private Family Funeral on Tuesday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran Church Capital Improvement Fund.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.