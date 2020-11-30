Menu
Mary Jane Hendricks
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020
Hendricks, Mary Jane

February 13, 1925 - November 21, 2020

Preceded in death by siblings, Bill Hendricks, Tom Hendricks, Dorothy Catalano, and Betty Mahr. Survived by son Tim Hendricks; brother Fred Hendricks; many nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Wednesday, December 2, from 4-7pm. GRAVESIDE SERVICE will start at 10 Thursday, December 3. All Services will be at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home.

Westlawn Hillcrest

Funeral Home

5701 Center St. Omaha, NE
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dec
3
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
November 27, 2020