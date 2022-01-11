Preceded in death by parents, Francis P. and Agnes S. Kawa. Survived by sisters, Phyllis Flyr (Dale) and Toni Scheibeler (John); nieces: Michelle Cruise (Rob), Christine Chonis (Don), Nicole Cunningham (Josh), and Amy Dahlhauser (Jeff).
VISITATION: Wednesday, January 12th, after 5pm with Vigil Service 6:30pm at the funeral home. FUNERAL: Thursday, January 13th, 9:30am at the funeral home then to St. Mary Catholic Church for 10am Mass of Christian Burial. Interment: St. John Cemetery. To view a broadcast of the services, go to the obituary on the funeral home website.
KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME
5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2022.
Sponsored by Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home.
11 Entries
Dear Phyllis and Tony and families our belated sympathies for the loss of Franny from her faithful life to be with Our Lord. So many years of enjoying good times. R.I.P. dear one.
Judy Jackwin Ederer
Friend
February 27, 2022
She was a wonderful neighbor who always brought joy to our day.
Greg and Samantha Kafka
Other
January 23, 2022
Prayers to the Kawa Family. Such a great loss to you, and everone Mary Francis would come in contact with. Always a smile and a positive attitude, everone would be lifted up in spirit. She has now been lifted up to be with the Lord.
Michael Sobczyk
Friend
January 16, 2022
I was very sorry to hear of Franny's passing. I first met her in grade school and then we worked together for 30 years. She loved her family. She was so kind and always had a smile. We listened to many polka bands together. May she rest in heavenly peace.
Nancy J Williams
Work
January 12, 2022
I was saddened to hear of Franny's passing. I have great memories of Franny enjoying the polka music and company of my wife and other friends. Franny was such a nice person, and she won't be forgotten.
My thoughts and prayers go out to the family.
I am sorry I cannot attend the ceremony due to my wife's significantly immuno-compromised status and the associated risk of me attending the event.
RIP Franny.
John Szalewski
Friend
January 12, 2022
So sorry to hear about Franny. I worked in transcription with her at World Insurance company in the 60s. She helped at our wedding 54 years ago. May she Rest In Peace.
Lou Smith Schram
Work
January 12, 2022
Remembering Franny and sending supportive thoughts/prayers, even though we can´t be there in person.
Lisa Cronican-Wagner
January 11, 2022
I'm so sorry that this precious life has left us. I walked to school with her for all of our elementary years. She was so kind and sweet to all of her friends. Now Our Lord is holding her in His arms. Pray for us Mary Francis. We all loved you. Sympathy to Phyllis and Toni. She is with your mom and dad
Kathy Valasek
January 11, 2022
So sorry to hear about Franny. She was in the class two years ahead of me at Notre Dame Academy. She was such a great person and always had a smile on her face. Condolences to her family.
Mary Buglewicz Duffy
School
January 11, 2022
Franny was a good, genuine wonderful woman and life long friend. Our families were friends since our early elementary years. Condos to the family.
John F Smolen
School
January 11, 2022
Toni and Phyllis, our deepest condolences on the loss of Franny. We have so many many great memories of time spent with our favorite sitters. Thanks for always taking such great care of those Morrison kids.