Kawa, Mary Frances "Franny"



March 24, 1946 - January 9, 2022



Preceded in death by parents, Francis P. and Agnes S. Kawa. Survived by sisters, Phyllis Flyr (Dale) and Toni Scheibeler (John); nieces: Michelle Cruise (Rob), Christine Chonis (Don), Nicole Cunningham (Josh), and Amy Dahlhauser (Jeff).



VISITATION: Wednesday, January 12th, after 5pm with Vigil Service 6:30pm at the funeral home. FUNERAL: Thursday, January 13th, 9:30am at the funeral home then to St. Mary Catholic Church for 10am Mass of Christian Burial. Interment: St. John Cemetery. To view a broadcast of the services, go to the obituary on the funeral home website.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2022.