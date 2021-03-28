Keil, Mary Ann
August 27, 1934 - March 26, 2021
Retired, Mutual of Omaha. Preceded in death by husband of 60 years, James J. Keil; infant grandson, Parker J. Keil; and siblings: Anthony, Gilbert, and Helen. Survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin and Sherry, and Bill and Nicole; grandson, Braxton; sisters: Millie, Jean, Rose, and Lucy; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Tuesday, March 30th, 5pm to 7pm, West Center Chapel. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, March 31st at 12Noon, St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 5801 Oak Hills Drive. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.
To view live broadcasts of the Mass and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2021.