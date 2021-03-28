Menu
Mary Ann Keil
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Keil, Mary Ann

August 27, 1934 - March 26, 2021

Retired, Mutual of Omaha. Preceded in death by husband of 60 years, James J. Keil; infant grandson, Parker J. Keil; and siblings: Anthony, Gilbert, and Helen. Survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin and Sherry, and Bill and Nicole; grandson, Braxton; sisters: Millie, Jean, Rose, and Lucy; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Tuesday, March 30th, 5pm to 7pm, West Center Chapel. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, March 31st at 12Noon, St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 5801 Oak Hills Drive. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.

To view live broadcasts of the Mass and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Mar
31
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
5801 Oak Hills Drive, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bill - So sorry to hear of your loss.
Pat Peterson, Wisconsin
April 5, 2021
My sweet friend, I will always remember the conversations we shared and your love of sweets especially Ice cream! I will never forget your Tell it like it is advice the life lessons and stories you shared. Your are forever in my heart and will be missed dearly.
Jamica
March 29, 2021
She was loved by many and will be missed by all.
MD,AZ
March 28, 2021
