Mary Kay Knight
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue
Omaha, NE
Knight, Mary Kay

January 16, 1953 - December 29, 2021

Age 68 of Omaha. Passed away on December 29, 2021. She was born on January 16, 1953 in Isabel, SD to Eldan and Sylvia (Jorgensen) Schlabs.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; son, William Jankowski; grandson, Raymond Jankowski; sister, Dorothy Payne; and brother, Roger Schlabs. Mary is survived by her children, Toni Stella (Dustin), Christina Jankowski (Rebekah McNamar), Alvin Jankowski (Ashley), and Michelle Jankowski (Ryan Lynam); grandchildren, Chadd, Brandon and Franco Jankowski; great-grandchildren, Blaine and Kason Jankowski; husband, Ray Knight; brother, Doug Schlabs (Greta); sister, Toni Heng; nieces; nephews; family and friends.

VISITATION: 4-6pm Wednesday, January 5, 2022 with the FUNERAL SERVICE at 6pm. INURNMENT: 3pm Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Blair Cemetery, 700 Jackson St, Blair, NE. In Lieu of flowers memorials to the Siena Francis House.

ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel

4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2022.
Mary was a fine lady, good mom & friend to many. We are currently in AZ but we think of Mary with kindness. Sending our sincere condolences to her family. She will be missed.
Sam & Susie Costanzo
January 9, 2022
