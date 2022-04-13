Menu
Mary Guin Knoll
1922 - 2022
BORN
1922
DIED
2022
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Funeral service
Apr, 15 2022
1:00p.m.
Knoll, Mary Guin

September 2, 1922 - February 21, 2022

Omaha. Preceded in death by husband of 50 years: Allan; son: Jarrett; grandsons: Andrew & Matthew; and sister: Ann Davies. Survived by sons: Jeffrey and Eric; grandsons: Jason and Sean; granddaughter: Mallory; great-grandchildren: Madelene, Eleanor, Kaylin, and Michael; nieces; nephews; and friends. Member of PEO and Past-President of Delta Kappa Gamma.

FUNERAL SERVICE: 1pm Friday, April 15, at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St. Omaha,. INURNMENT: Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha. In lieu of flowers, memorials to First Central Congregational Church, or Siena Francis House.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 13, 2022.
