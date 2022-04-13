Knoll, Mary GuinSeptember 2, 1922 - February 21, 2022Omaha. Preceded in death by husband of 50 years: Allan; son: Jarrett; grandsons: Andrew & Matthew; and sister: Ann Davies. Survived by sons: Jeffrey and Eric; grandsons: Jason and Sean; granddaughter: Mallory; great-grandchildren: Madelene, Eleanor, Kaylin, and Michael; nieces; nephews; and friends. Member of PEO and Past-President of Delta Kappa Gamma.FUNERAL SERVICE: 1pm Friday, April 15, at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St. Omaha,. INURNMENT: Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha. In lieu of flowers, memorials to First Central Congregational Church, or Siena Francis House.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000