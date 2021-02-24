Mary was my colleague at Oasis and invited me in to her "tribe " as she´d say. She became a beloved friend and I think of her daily throughout each day. There are no words to capture how much she affected me and memories we shared will forever be ingrained in my mind. She will be in a very special place in my heart the rest of my days. Praying for her parents, sisters and other relatives and friends as we try to find peace. We are all better human beings for knowing her: May we all strive to find our own Kona.

Aimee Beger DVM February 25, 2021