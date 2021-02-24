Knott, Dr. Mary Elizabeth
December 14, 1976 - February 13, 2021
Dr. Mary Elizabeth Knott, was born December 14, 1976, in Council Bluffs, and passed away February 13, 2021, in Carlsbad, Calif. Survivors include her parents, Dr. Jim and Stella Knott; sisters, Alicia Jones (Dr. David Jones), all of Council Bluffs; Kathleen Knott-Maurer (William), of Ames, IA; niece, Eva Jones; nephews, Ethan and Eli Jones, of Council Bluffs; Liam and Kane Knott-Maurer, of Ames, IA.; grandfather, Dr. James L. Knott of Council Bluffs; aunts and uncles, Robert and Natalia Andersen, of Scottsdale, AZ; Craig and Joan Andersen, of Fort Worth, TX; David and Kathy Knott, Paul and Kathy Knott; many cousins; countless loving friends from across this country, and her little fur babies.
Mary graduated from Lewis Central High School in 1994, and Iowa State University biochemistry in 1996, and Iowa State College of Veterinarian Medicine in May of 2000.
VISITATION for Mary will be Thursday, 6-8pm, with a Prayer Service at 7pm, all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, 10am, at Corpus Christi - Queen of Apostles Church. Memorials are suggested to www.endureus.com
which is support for protection of the planet and for those who unfortunately cannot enjoy nature firsthand, a cause Mary helped create, Council Bluffs Animal Shelter and Iowa State University College of Veterinarian Medicine. Mary will be laid to rest in the spring at St. Joseph Cemetery, Council Bluffs.
CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING
Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA
(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2021.