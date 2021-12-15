Menu
Mary Kupres
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street
Omaha, NE
Kupres, Mary (Clark)

November 24, 1950 - December 14, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Marcella Clark; brother, Bobby Clark; grandson, Nicholai Schroeder. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Alan; daughters, Robyn Schroeder and Jennifer Knoff; three delights of her life - grandsons, Evan and Alek Schroeder and Jakob Knoff; brothers, Richard (Sandra) Clark, James (Debbie) Clark, Bill (Lynea) Clark; several nieces and nephews. Mary graduated from Carlmont High School and attended the College of San Mateo in California. She was a long time employee of First Data Corporation where she was fortunate to travel the world. Her happiest times were those spent with her grandsons; and, she also enjoyed gardening and working on home improvement projects with her husband.

VISITATION: Thurday, Dec. 16th, at the Pacific Street Chapel from 6-8pm. Inurnment: Omaha National Cemetery.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory

Pacific Street Chapel

14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you Mary - your gifts to this world will be forever appreciated
Hector
December 16, 2021
Mary was such a wonderful lady. I enjoyed working with her at First Data. She will be missed.
Donna Rehtmeyer
Friend
December 15, 2021
