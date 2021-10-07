Menu
Mary Ann Kurgan
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Kurgan, Mary Ann

November 28, 1929 - October 5, 2021

Preceded by husband, Thomas S. Kurgan; son, Joseph Kurgan; daughter, Susan Roberts; grandson, Tim Roberts. Survived by son, Michael Kurgan; daughter, Patricia Kurgan (Douglas Larsen); son-in-law, Jim Roberts; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 10th from 12noon to 2pm followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 2pm, all at West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, October 11th at 10:30am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1723 S. 17th Street. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Oct
10
Vigil
2:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Oct
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1723 S. 17th Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
RIH Mrs Kurgan. Such a sweet and beautiful woman inside and out. May Father God comfort you Mike & Patty. All my love.
Maureen Sawatzki
October 12, 2021
Geoff and Liz Hall Family
October 8, 2021
