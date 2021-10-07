Kurgan, Mary Ann



November 28, 1929 - October 5, 2021



Preceded by husband, Thomas S. Kurgan; son, Joseph Kurgan; daughter, Susan Roberts; grandson, Tim Roberts. Survived by son, Michael Kurgan; daughter, Patricia Kurgan (Douglas Larsen); son-in-law, Jim Roberts; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 10th from 12noon to 2pm followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 2pm, all at West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, October 11th at 10:30am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1723 S. 17th Street. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, 2021.