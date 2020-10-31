Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary L. Beadleson
Beadleson, Mary L.

Age 89

Of Plattsmouth, NE. Survived by her son, John (Terri) Beadleson of Plattsmouth, NE; daugther, Patricia Dodson of Omaha, NE; grandchildren, Sarah, Rachael, Hanah and Tom Dodson and Johnathan Beadleson.

VISITATION will be Sunday, November 1st from 4-7pm at the Funeral Home with family greeting friends. (Masks & Social Distancing required). FUNERAL SERVICE will be Monday, November 2nd at 10:30am at First United Methodist Church, Plattsmouth, NE (Masks and Social Distancing required). Interment, Tuesday, Nov 3rd at 10am, Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Alcoholics Anonymous or First United Methodist Church

BRIAN P. HARVEY FUNERAL HOME

1408 8th Avenue, Plattsmouth, NE | 402-296-4445
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home - Plattsmouth
306 North 7th Street, Plattsmouth, NE 68048
Nov
2
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
First United Methodist Church
, Plattsmouth, Nebraska
Nov
3
Interment
10:00a.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home - Plattsmouth
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.