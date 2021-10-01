Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary C. Larson
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Larson, Mary C.

January 16, 1926 - September 27, 2021

Preceded in death by husband, George B. Larson; brothers, Rev. Thomas McDermott, Philip McDermott, James McDermott. Survived by son, Thomas (Julene) Larson; grandchildren, Michelle (Joseph) Iazzetto, Jeffrey (Sarah) Larson, Timothy (Lia) Larson; great grandchildren, Isabella, Nico, Lily, Lucy, Rose, Salvatore; brother, William (Carol) McDermott; sisters, Frances Rogers, Eileen Schafer, Patricia Wilson, Theresa (James) Tunender; numerous nieces and nephews.

VISITATION Monday 9:30-10:30am with a MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street

(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry to hear of Mary's passing. She and I wrote to each other back in the year 2000 when she was selling her mom's house and moving her to Skyline Villa. She kindly shared some stories and some chuckles and she knew I was trying to piece together the McDermott tree. Mary found an old picture in her Dad's old trunk. It is a family picture dating around 1915 or before(?) and they are outside in front of the house. My Dad was Robert Gentleman- his Mom was Mary McDermott. Mary and he were cousins. If anyone would like me to send this picture please contact me at [email protected]
Patty(Gentleman) Dasovic
October 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results