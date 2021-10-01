Larson, Mary C.



January 16, 1926 - September 27, 2021



Preceded in death by husband, George B. Larson; brothers, Rev. Thomas McDermott, Philip McDermott, James McDermott. Survived by son, Thomas (Julene) Larson; grandchildren, Michelle (Joseph) Iazzetto, Jeffrey (Sarah) Larson, Timothy (Lia) Larson; great grandchildren, Isabella, Nico, Lily, Lucy, Rose, Salvatore; brother, William (Carol) McDermott; sisters, Frances Rogers, Eileen Schafer, Patricia Wilson, Theresa (James) Tunender; numerous nieces and nephews.



VISITATION Monday 9:30-10:30am with a MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church.



JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY



72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street



(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2021.