Preceded in death by husband, George B. Larson; brothers, Rev. Thomas McDermott, Philip McDermott, James McDermott. Survived by son, Thomas (Julene) Larson; grandchildren, Michelle (Joseph) Iazzetto, Jeffrey (Sarah) Larson, Timothy (Lia) Larson; great grandchildren, Isabella, Nico, Lily, Lucy, Rose, Salvatore; brother, William (Carol) McDermott; sisters, Frances Rogers, Eileen Schafer, Patricia Wilson, Theresa (James) Tunender; numerous nieces and nephews.
VISITATION Monday 9:30-10:30am with a MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church.
JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY
72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street
(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel.
1 Entry
So sorry to hear of Mary's passing. She and I wrote to each other back in the year 2000 when she was selling her mom's house and moving her to Skyline Villa. She kindly shared some stories and some chuckles and she knew I was trying to piece together the McDermott tree. Mary found an old picture in her Dad's old trunk. It is a family picture dating around 1915 or before(?) and they are outside in front of the house. My Dad was Robert Gentleman- his Mom was
Mary McDermott. Mary and he were cousins. If anyone would like me to send this picture please contact me at [email protected]