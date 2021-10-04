So sorry to hear of Mary's passing. She and I wrote to each other back in the year 2000 when she was selling her mom's house and moving her to Skyline Villa. She kindly shared some stories and some chuckles and she knew I was trying to piece together the McDermott tree. Mary found an old picture in her Dad's old trunk. It is a family picture dating around 1915 or before(?) and they are outside in front of the house. My Dad was Robert Gentleman- his Mom was
Mary McDermott. Mary and he were cousins. If anyone would like me to send this picture please contact me at [email protected]