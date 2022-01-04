Menu
Mary Marcella Lopez
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Lopez, Mary Marcella

August 3, 1930 - December 30, 2021

Preceded in death by parents; husband Tony and son Tony Jr. Survived by sister Frances; six children: Anita Torres, Albert, Arthur, Amy, Aileen, and Alisa (Cliff) Vanderpool; 21 grandchildren and 48 great-grandchildren Loved by all who knew her. She was a good wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend. She will be missed, but not forgotten.

VISITATION: Thursday, from 6-8pm, with Rosary at 7pm, all at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, 10:30am, St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4804 Grover Street. Interment will be in the Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery.

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 4, 2022.
Roy and Kathy Torres
January 4, 2022
