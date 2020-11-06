Menu
Mary Lou Harris
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
Harris, Mary Lou (Wicklund)

December 31, 1928 - November 3, 2020

Born in Valley, NE to Alvin and Edna Mae Wicklund. Lived in Omaha, NE; Onawa, IA; and Blair, NE. Preceded in death by her husband, Edward R. Harris, her parents, and her in-laws Edward C. and Marie Harris. She is survived by children: Claudia Brunick-Spieker, Nancy (Ron) Beaman, Gene (Julie) Harris, and Daniel Harris; twelve grandchildren, thirty-two great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Lois Harris; nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to the family for later designation, the flower fund at Good Shepherd Lutheran Community or a charitable organization of your choice.

Campbell Aman Funeral Home

444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 www.campbellaman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
