Baudendistel, Mary Louise



July 4, 1922 - December 4, 2020



VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Sunday, December 6th from 2pm to 4pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 4pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, December 7th, 11:15am, St. Cecilia Cathedral (701 N. 40th St.) GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, 4pm, Falls City Catholic Cemetery in Falls City, Nebraska.



Complete notice later.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



