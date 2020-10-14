Spanel, Mary Louise



September 7, 1949 - October 8, 2020



Mary Louise Spanel, age 71, of Kaiser, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, in Osage Beach, MO. Mary passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family.



Mary was born September 7, 1949, in Omaha, NE, the daughter of Harold and Martha (Raes) Head. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Martha Head.



Mary is survived by her husband, Ron Spanel of the home; children, Sara Spanel (Jason Carr) of Village of Four Seasons, MO; Robert Spanel of Overland Park, KS; and James Spanel (Raquel) of Wahpeton, ND; four grandchildren, Zachary Osmanovic, Tyler Carr (Maddie), Wauker Spanel, and Preston Spanel; two sisters, Sylvia Roundtree (Tom) of Council Bluffs, IA; and Patti Render of Omaha, NE.



Hedges-Scott Funeral Home



514 State Hwy 42, Osage Beach, MO 65065 | (573) 348-3232



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.