Poling, Mary Lucille (Gamba)
May 19, 1938 - October 23, 2020
Mary Lucille (Gamba) Poling, age 82, passed away peacefully at home on October 23, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born May 19, 1938, in Topeka, Kansas. Mary graduated from Osage City, Kansas in 1956. She married Gene Poling on November 29, 1958. Mary worked side by side with her husband of 62 years, first at their fruit stand in downtown Omaha, Nebraska, and then later at Poling Transportation, a business they started from the ground floor.
Mary was extremely proud of her children, grandchildren and most recently, her first great grandchild. On her most difficult days, her great-grandson could make her smile. She spent countless hours cheering on her children during sporting events and school activities. She was the consummate Italian mother, and very well known for her cooking skills. There was always food and wine at her home. She also found peace sitting in Vegas in front of a slot machine.
Preceded in death by her parents, Jerome and Regina (Keating) Gamba; a son, Kelly Poling; sister and brother-in-law, Patty and Nick Stadler; sister, Barbara Estes; brothers-in-law, Joe Thompson, Jim Mercer, Rich Tonar; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Audette; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Rita and Neal Brown; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mike and Kathy Poling.
Mary is survived by her husband of 62 years, Gene P. Poling; daughter, Kimberly (Ron) Kinney of Omaha, NE; son, Kevin (Susan) Poling of Blair, NE; and daughter-in-law, Angela Poling of Chillicothe, MO; 6 grandchildren, Traci (Ian) Kilburn, Sabrina (Steven) Kinney, Courtney Poling, Gabriel Poling, Jackson Poling and McKenna Poling; great-grandson, Lincoln Kilburn; sisters, Virginia (Delbert) Newell, Carole Thompson, Dee Dee Mercer, Pat Tonar; brother, Jim (Denise) Gamba; and brothers-in-law, Jerry Estes and Al Audette; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private burial is planned with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Kelly Poling Arts District. Please send donations to Kelly Poling Arts District, P.O. Box 824, Chillicothe, MO, 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St., Chillicothe, MO 64601 | (660) 646-4857
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 28, 2020.