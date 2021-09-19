Menu
Mary Ann Mattas
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Mattas, Mary Ann Theresa (Cruise)

July 8, 1928 - September 17, 2021

Age 93 of Omaha. Preceded in death by her parents, A.J. and Marion Cruise; husband Howard Mattas; brother Dr. John Cruise; sons Wayne, John, Marty (Michelle), and Dave (Sophie); and infant daughter Molly Ann. Survived by son Dr. Steven Mattas (Prossy); daughters, Maureen Mattas, and Molly Nance (Paul); 12 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Mary Ann graduated from college and Nurse's Training at Duchesne Academy in Omaha and married her sweetheart Howard in 1950. In their 52-years of marriage, Howard and Mary Ann walked together through all of life's experiences. In addition to raising their children, Mary Ann worked as an RN for 40 years, volunteered, traveled, played bridge and loved spending time with dear friends and relatives. Her Catholic faith brought her joy in good times and solace in sorrow. Mary Ann was always the life of the party and is no doubt dancing with Howard and her children in Heaven.

VISITATION: begins Tuesday, September 21, at 5pm at 72nd Street Chapel, 1010 N. 72nd St., with WAKE SERVICE at 5:30pm; VISITATION will then continue until 7pm. CELEBRATION of Life MASS at Holy Name Catholic Church, 2901 Fontenelle Blvd, Omaha, at 11am Wednesday, September 22. Bright colors or Husker wear appropriate. Reception at Holy Name following the Graveside Service. Memorials to the family for their designation.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory

1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentlelman.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mary Ann was certainly a good one, always happy and upbeat when I would see her. She had some great places in her background, Massena, Iowa, and Holy Name. I am happy to see that she is returning to Holy Name one last time. Rest In Peace, Mary Ann, you will be missed.
Tom Hopkins Garland, TX
Family
September 21, 2021
I worked with Mary Ann at Eppley Treatment Center about 100yrs ago. Mary Ann was always fun to be around. She was always kind and always treated everyone with respect. Know that she is in heaven with the Lord
Cheryl D
September 20, 2021
Love and prayers for the Mattas family. Mary Ann was such a kind person. God bless you all.
Denny and Barb Ryan
September 19, 2021
Mary Ann was one of the sweetest ladies I've ever known. She will be dearly missed in our neighborhood. God bless
Bill
September 19, 2021
We are so very sorry to hear of the loss of dear Mary Ann. We are thinking and praying for the Mattas family during this difficult time. God bless you all. Love always, Peggy (Knight), Lauren & Jack
Peggy Johnson & family
September 19, 2021
