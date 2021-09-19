Mattas, Mary Ann Theresa (Cruise)
July 8, 1928 - September 17, 2021
Age 93 of Omaha. Preceded in death by her parents, A.J. and Marion Cruise; husband Howard Mattas; brother Dr. John Cruise; sons Wayne, John, Marty (Michelle), and Dave (Sophie); and infant daughter Molly Ann. Survived by son Dr. Steven Mattas (Prossy); daughters, Maureen Mattas, and Molly Nance (Paul); 12 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Mary Ann graduated from college and Nurse's Training at Duchesne Academy in Omaha and married her sweetheart Howard in 1950. In their 52-years of marriage, Howard and Mary Ann walked together through all of life's experiences. In addition to raising their children, Mary Ann worked as an RN for 40 years, volunteered, traveled, played bridge and loved spending time with dear friends and relatives. Her Catholic faith brought her joy in good times and solace in sorrow. Mary Ann was always the life of the party and is no doubt dancing with Howard and her children in Heaven.
VISITATION: begins Tuesday, September 21, at 5pm at 72nd Street Chapel, 1010 N. 72nd St., with WAKE SERVICE at 5:30pm; VISITATION will then continue until 7pm. CELEBRATION of Life MASS at Holy Name Catholic Church, 2901 Fontenelle Blvd, Omaha, at 11am Wednesday, September 22. Bright colors or Husker wear appropriate. Reception at Holy Name following the Graveside Service. Memorials to the family for their designation.
