McLendon, Mary Louise
July 24, 1921 - December 16, 2020
Mary passed peacefully at her residence in Keystone Ridge on December 16, 2020, after an amazing life dedicated to the care and well-being of others and to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Born in Omaha, NE, Mary graduated from Benson High School in 1939 where she later was inducted into their Hall of Fame. After graduation, she studied nursing at the Immanuel Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1943. She enlisted in the Army Nurse Corps and served in the 57th Field Hospital Unit which supported troops in Scotland, England, France, and Germany, during World War II. After she was discharged, Mary worked with wounded soldiers at several Veteran's hospitals throughout the United States. She made her way back to Omaha and began working at Douglas County Hospital and then Immanuel Hospital. While at Immanuel, she obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing from UNO and became the Assistant Director of Nursing. She was part of the team that planned and executed the move of Immanuel from 36th and Ames to its present location on 72nd and Redick. Mary retired in 1987 but continued to visit patients at Immanuel on a daily basis to help them heal, both physically and spiritually. In 2005, she moved to Skyline Village. Her daily routine included visits to the health care unit of Skyline to visit with those in need. Mary was a long-time active member of First Presbyterian Church, serving at different times as an Elder, Deacon, Clerk of the Session, a leader in Stephen's Ministry, and singing in the choir. She loved music and the lights and celebrations of Christmas. She travelled extensively after retiring, with visits to Russia and the Holy Land. Family and friends were special to Mary. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Myrtle P. and William L. Anderson; her sisters, Betty and Ruth; and her brother Ray. She is survived by her son, Roger, his wife, Jane; two beautiful granddaughters that Mary adored, Leah (Mike) Baumhover, Diane (Glen) Suchanek; several nieces, nephews, and many cousins.
Mary donated her body to the Anatomical Board of the State of Nebraska Services are tentatively scheduled for July 24, 2021 (her 100th birthday), at First Presbyterian Church. Memorials can be made to First Presbyterian Church of Omaha or the charity of your choice
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 20, 2020.