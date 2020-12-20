Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Louise McLendon
1921 - 2020
BORN
1921
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Benson High School
McLendon, Mary Louise

July 24, 1921 - December 16, 2020

Mary passed peacefully at her residence in Keystone Ridge on December 16, 2020, after an amazing life dedicated to the care and well-being of others and to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Born in Omaha, NE, Mary graduated from Benson High School in 1939 where she later was inducted into their Hall of Fame. After graduation, she studied nursing at the Immanuel Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1943. She enlisted in the Army Nurse Corps and served in the 57th Field Hospital Unit which supported troops in Scotland, England, France, and Germany, during World War II. After she was discharged, Mary worked with wounded soldiers at several Veteran's hospitals throughout the United States. She made her way back to Omaha and began working at Douglas County Hospital and then Immanuel Hospital. While at Immanuel, she obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing from UNO and became the Assistant Director of Nursing. She was part of the team that planned and executed the move of Immanuel from 36th and Ames to its present location on 72nd and Redick. Mary retired in 1987 but continued to visit patients at Immanuel on a daily basis to help them heal, both physically and spiritually. In 2005, she moved to Skyline Village. Her daily routine included visits to the health care unit of Skyline to visit with those in need. Mary was a long-time active member of First Presbyterian Church, serving at different times as an Elder, Deacon, Clerk of the Session, a leader in Stephen's Ministry, and singing in the choir. She loved music and the lights and celebrations of Christmas. She travelled extensively after retiring, with visits to Russia and the Holy Land. Family and friends were special to Mary. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Myrtle P. and William L. Anderson; her sisters, Betty and Ruth; and her brother Ray. She is survived by her son, Roger, his wife, Jane; two beautiful granddaughters that Mary adored, Leah (Mike) Baumhover, Diane (Glen) Suchanek; several nieces, nephews, and many cousins.

Mary donated her body to the Anatomical Board of the State of Nebraska Services are tentatively scheduled for July 24, 2021 (her 100th birthday), at First Presbyterian Church. Memorials can be made to First Presbyterian Church of Omaha or the charity of your choice.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
24
Service
First Presbyterian Church
NE
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
I am sorry to learn of your mom and grandma. I know you have many wonderful memories to cherish. Sending hugs from NM.
Marilyn Eifert
December 21, 2020
So sorry for the loss of Mary. As an RN, I worked with Mary in the '70's. A delight to know.
Joan kincaid
December 21, 2020
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted the Caisson of Honor on your Journey to a Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
December 20, 2020
Dear Roger and Family, Mary was one of the best Immanuel nurses who embodied the spirit of that institution and the essence of nursing care. How appropriate to mark her passing at a time when the dedication and sacrifice of nurses is needed and being tested again. Mary rose to the occasion. Her gentle manner was a healing force. She was blessed with a long life and service remembered. I miss seeing you at ouor "pedaling exercises". May our Lord surround you with love and support you with the strength that Mary knew and showed. May the Lord bless and keep all who mourn.
Rev. Dennis Maaske
December 20, 2020
Wow. What a wonderful woman. We´re so sorry to hear of your loss. May fond memories bolster your spirits.
Lynn & Kim Cooper
December 20, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Mary´s family. I worked as a nurse with Mary. She was the true example of caring, kindness and compassion. I learned from her and am so blessed to have known her. She was an amazing nurse who loved what she did.
Deb Johannes
December 20, 2020
Rest in peace, Aunt Mary. :'( :'( :'( I will miss you. Love-- Betsy
Betsy
December 19, 2020
Susan McCaskill
Family
December 19, 2020
I will miss you Aunt Mary. You were such an inspiration to me. Thoughts and prayers for Roger, Jane, Leah, and Diane. Such a long beautiful life!
Susan McCaskill
December 19, 2020
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results