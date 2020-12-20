Dear Roger and Family, Mary was one of the best Immanuel nurses who embodied the spirit of that institution and the essence of nursing care. How appropriate to mark her passing at a time when the dedication and sacrifice of nurses is needed and being tested again. Mary rose to the occasion. Her gentle manner was a healing force. She was blessed with a long life and service remembered. I miss seeing you at ouor "pedaling exercises". May our Lord surround you with love and support you with the strength that Mary knew and showed. May the Lord bless and keep all who mourn.

Rev. Dennis Maaske December 20, 2020