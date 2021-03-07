McQuin, Mary E. (Green) "Monie"



Age 99 - February 24, 2021



Victoria, MN. Mary had a successful career as office manager and legal secretary for the Chief Justice of the US 8th Circuit Court of Appeals. Married 55 years to O.L. "Mac" McQuin, who preceded her in death, Mary was a well-loved and kind mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She lived in Omaha for almost 70 years and was an active leader in Omaha's Original New Friends. She loved to read, play bridge, golf, and host large family gatherings. Preceded in death by daughter, Judith (Pete) Petersen; and grandson, Matthew. She is survived by sons, David (Susan) and Scott (Peggy); grandchildren, Wendy Leaders, Timmon Petersen, Katherine Van de Ruijtenbeek, Christopher McQuin, Jennifer Drummond, Sarah Anderson, and Steven McQuin; 15 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild.



Due to COVID-19, a MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held in late summer 2021 in Omaha. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her honor to Macular Degeneration Foundation.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2021.