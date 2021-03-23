Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
McVey, Mary Jane
October 8, 1931 - March 19, 2021
Passed away peacefully in Fountain Hills, Arizona. Born in Corcoran, California to Ella (Johnson) and Lendon Howard. Janie married John N. McVey on October 8, 1955. They were happily married for 59 years and had five children. She was a passionate woman who lived life to its fullest. Her many hobbies included cooking, entertaining friends, traveling the world with her husband, and most importantly spending time with her family. Janie was loved by all who knew her for her loving spirit and generous heart.
Janie was preceded in death by her husband, John; son, Kerry; parents, Ella and Lendon Howard.
She is survived by her daughters, Kimberly (Kelly) McIllece, Julie (Jeff) Petersen, Jennifer (Edward) Storm, and Angela (Michael) Clofine; daughter-in-law, Renee (Denny) Hogan; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Cox; many nieces, nephews and loving family members and friends.
The family will receive friends Friday, March 26th, from 5pm to 6pm at West Center Chapel with VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL Saturday, March 27th, at 10am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church (14330 Eagle Run Drive). Entombment, Resurrection Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers or donations, please hug your loved ones and keep our mom in your prayers.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2021.
Mar
26
Vigil
6:00p.m.
Mar
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
14330 Eagle Run Drive, NE
Our parents travelled to many places. Janie loved entertaining and cooking. She was that bright light when she entered a room. Janie had a huge heart and loved everyone. Janie, Rest In Peace and be with John and my parents.