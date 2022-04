Meehan, Mary Jane McCullough



April 22, 1932 - August 6, 2020



Mary Jane died in her home in the Dundee neighborhood of Omaha on August 6, 2020. The Meehan family has now scheduled events at St. Margaret Mary's Catholic Church to celebrate her life.



VIGIL AND ROSARY: Thursday, October 7th, 6pm.



MEMORIAL MASS: Friday, October 8th, 10:30am.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 26 to Oct. 3, 2021.