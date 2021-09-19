Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Mary L. Miller
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Miller, Mary L.

November 20, 1950 - September 14, 2021

Preceded in death by husband Richard W. Miller; parents, Norman and Grace Gohr; brother Norman "Bud" Gohr; and sister Sally Johnston. She is survived by children, Scott and Kevin Miller; brother Bob Gohr; many nieces, nephews, and other family.

VISITATION: Wednesday, September 22, from 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at Bethany Funeral Home. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, September 23, at 10am at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church. INTERMENT in St. John Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison 402-593-6100 | www.bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE
Sep
22
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE
Sep
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
