Miller, Mary L.



November 20, 1950 - September 14, 2021



Preceded in death by husband Richard W. Miller; parents, Norman and Grace Gohr; brother Norman "Bud" Gohr; and sister Sally Johnston. She is survived by children, Scott and Kevin Miller; brother Bob Gohr; many nieces, nephews, and other family.



VISITATION: Wednesday, September 22, from 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at Bethany Funeral Home. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, September 23, at 10am at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church. INTERMENT in St. John Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.