Preceded in death by parents, Elmer and Virginia Overgaard; brother, Tom. Survived by brother, Dan Overgaard; sister, Pat Overgaard; niece, Kelly McDonough (Cat Luna); caretaker, Rochelle Meeks; many other family members and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date.
My deepest sympathy. Mary was so special to me. I worked with her at Mosaic for over 7 years. We spent an entire summer getting her healed after her hip surgery and we worked hard to get her to a place physically to go back to work. She and I really bonded over that time and she will be missed. Hugs across the miles!
Brenda Andrews
Work
January 1, 2022
Pat, We are sorry to hear about Mary's passing. We are praying for your family. Lean on the strength of Jesus (Philippians 4:13 I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.) Remember all of the great memories with Mary!
William & Melissa Harlon
December 31, 2021
Mary made this world a better place for so many people. No doubt in my mind she is happy, healthy, and in the best of company. I send sincere conformance´s to all her friends and family.
C.J. Chelin
Friend
December 31, 2021
Mary Jo was the sweetest person. We were neighbors for many years. I have a lot of very fond memories of all the Overgaard family. My deepest sympathy to Dan and Pat.
Diane Walters
Diane Walters
Friend
December 31, 2021
Mary you will be missed. You were such a special lady. Rest In Peace. Love Schellerer´s and Julie Gorum