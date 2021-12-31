Overgaard, Mary J.



August 17, 1966 - December 28, 2021



Preceded in death by parents, Elmer and Virginia Overgaard; brother, Tom. Survived by brother, Dan Overgaard; sister, Pat Overgaard; niece, Kelly McDonough (Cat Luna); caretaker, Rochelle Meeks; many other family members and friends.



A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 31, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.