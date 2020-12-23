Menu
Mary Anne Parker
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Parker, Mary Anne

December 31, 1948 - December 21, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, William J. and Mary M. Parker; brothers, James Rodger Parker, and Rev. William J. Parker, CSsR.; Nephew, Michael Parker. Survived by siblings and spouses, Jack and Clare Parker, St. Marys, GA., Patrick Parker, Joan and Wes Neuhaus all Omaha, NE., Steve and Nancy Parker of Aurora, CO.,Tom and Cindy Parker of Palm Springs, CA.; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mary Anne was born in Omaha. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Emporia State University, Emporia, KS. and her Masters in Guidance and Counseling from the University of California, Davis. She lived with multiple physical handicaps during her life, but she had a fierce indepedence that caused her to make her life's work helping others with disabilities achieve independent living. She spent most of her adult life in California as a counselor for various Independent Living organizations. She returned to Omaha in 2007 following a stroke, and spent her remaining years in the excellent care of Immanuel Fontenelle Home.

Private Family Servies will be held Saturday, December 26th at 10am. Memorials to Redemptorist of the Denver Province, 1633 Cleveland Ave. Chicago. IL. 60614. The Services will be live Streamed and can be view at 10am at the following link: https://heartstreaming.link/Mary-Anne-Parker

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory

1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mary Ann was a friend, mentor and a wonderful teacher to my nursing students. She was patient, but frank. She knew how to encourage the students, through positive feedback and constructive criticism. I admired Mary Ann for her ability to find the "good" in anything and she was always an inspiration. I am a better person for having Mary Ann in my life and I know heaven is celebrating her arrival into God's kingdom.
Jenna S. Woster
December 26, 2020
I offer my sympathy and prayers to Mary Anne´s family! I was blessed to know Mary Anne for many years! Mary Anne was one of the strongest ladies I have known. She had a great sense of humor and added lots of life where ever she was! She will be missed but I am glad she is able to spend Christmas and her birthday with Jesus!
Lori Linnenbrink
December 25, 2020
I have known Mary Ann almost all my life. I have not known a more courageous person. Very intelligent and fiercely independent, Mary Ann was a mentor to many other people with disabilities. My sympathy to her family and good friends.
Judy Enenbach Quest
December 25, 2020
As one of the neighborhood street kids and friend of Mary Anne's brother, Jack, I was in and out of the Parker house a lot in the 1950s. Mary Anne was always there, one of the kids, competing with her many siblings for whatever was up for grabs. Just one of the kids, never to be felt sorry for, that's how she fit in the Parker family. And that's why I'm not surprised she achieved so much in life. Well done, Mary Anne. RIP.
Tim Coder
Friend
December 23, 2020
Mary Ann was a classmate at Burke High School. I remember her quiet and unfailing determination. Our deepest sympathies to her family. So sorry to hear of her passing.
Shelley Smith Whitman
December 23, 2020
Mary Ann, I have faith that Jesus is holding you and welcoming you home where there are no handicaps or pain or loneliness. Just family and friends and love. Rest In Peace sister....
Beth Barger
December 23, 2020
Mary Anne, it was such a joy to be your Comfort Keeper for the 3 yrs. I will miss our VI pies , but more important our prayer times we had together with Jo Ann , your dear friend at Im Fontenelle. My Love and prayers to the whole family, she is at peace now, in pain no more. Love you all.
Mary Jo Sund
December 23, 2020
Such a sweet soul, she will be missed dearly. My condolences to her family and friends. Immanuel Fontenelle Employee
Genny Rempe
December 23, 2020
Mary Ann...you showed us, the ones, who appeared faultless on the outside...the TRUE STRENGTH, of the Brave Lioness, you harbored, inside of YOU. Rest in your perfect world now...God Bless your Soul.
Cher Nelson
December 23, 2020
