As one of the neighborhood street kids and friend of Mary Anne's brother, Jack, I was in and out of the Parker house a lot in the 1950s. Mary Anne was always there, one of the kids, competing with her many siblings for whatever was up for grabs. Just one of the kids, never to be felt sorry for, that's how she fit in the Parker family. And that's why I'm not surprised she achieved so much in life. Well done, Mary Anne. RIP.

Tim Coder Friend December 23, 2020