Parker, Mary Anne
December 31, 1948 - December 21, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, William J. and Mary M. Parker; brothers, James Rodger Parker, and Rev. William J. Parker, CSsR.; Nephew, Michael Parker. Survived by siblings and spouses, Jack and Clare Parker, St. Marys, GA., Patrick Parker, Joan and Wes Neuhaus all Omaha, NE., Steve and Nancy Parker of Aurora, CO.,Tom and Cindy Parker of Palm Springs, CA.; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mary Anne was born in Omaha. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Emporia State University, Emporia, KS. and her Masters in Guidance and Counseling from the University of California, Davis. She lived with multiple physical handicaps during her life, but she had a fierce indepedence that caused her to make her life's work helping others with disabilities achieve independent living. She spent most of her adult life in California as a counselor for various Independent Living organizations. She returned to Omaha in 2007 following a stroke, and spent her remaining years in the excellent care of Immanuel Fontenelle Home.
Private Family Servies will be held Saturday, December 26th at 10am. Memorials to Redemptorist of the Denver Province, 1633 Cleveland Ave. Chicago. IL. 60614. The Services will be live Streamed and can be view at 10am at the following link: https://heartstreaming.link/Mary-Anne-Parker
