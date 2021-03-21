Mary K. Parks, daughter of Hugh Eugene and Ada May (Woolley) Stelson, was born in Ravenna, OH on July 9, 1943. In 1947, Mary and her family moved to East Lansing, MI, where she graduated from High School, subsequently earning a B.S. and M.S. in Foods and Nutrition in 1964 and 1966 respectively, followed by an Advanced Studies Degree from William and Mary in 1981. In June of 1965, she married fellow graduate student, Robert J. Parks, in East Lansing; her marriage has lasted for more than 56 years. Following her husband, she taught at Michigan State, the University of Maryland, University of Wyoming, Florida State University, Hampton University, University of Hawaii, and University of Nebraska in the years that followed.
Mary was the mother of two sons, Robert Joseph Parks (Kris), and Alan Michael Parks (Heather); and grandmother of six grandsons and a granddaughter.
VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Tuesday, March 23rd from 4pm to 6pm, Bellevue Memorial Chapel. SERVICES: Wednesday, March 24th at 10am, St. Paul United Methodist Church, 5410 Corby St. INTERMENT: Thursday, March 25th, Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to Bellevue Senior Center.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2021.
I was very fond of Aunt Mary and saw her several times over the course of my life.
I remember one time she rented a car and drove across Iowa to visit me. We walked around the town, went through a used bookstore and had an excellent dinner together.
I appreciate Aunt Mary and my mother would talk daily about all aspects of life and Mary would send ten emails a day to my mother with news or ideas that interested her.
Mary had a strong love of family, a keen interest in the world, and a desire to improve the world.
She will be missed.
Ross McKim
March 28, 2021
Joe, sorry for your loss.
Jim Kros
March 24, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of my former coworker & friend´s passing. I know she loved life and lived it to the fullest! She was so proud & happy to be a loving Grandma, who´s loved her family, dogs & flowers. My prayers & thoughts go to Bob and the family. ~~Teresa Jackson
Teresa Jackson
March 23, 2021
Mary was a wonderful sister and her personality was one of outstanding beauty. She was cheerful and very smart and was super caring and loving. I shall miss her more than words can ever express. God bless you Mary.
Ann McKim
Sister
March 23, 2021
Wayne and Ann McKim
March 23, 2021
Monty and Buffy Montgomery
March 23, 2021
Adam and Laura Kline
March 22, 2021
Bill and Darleen Harvey
March 22, 2021
Mary....you are one of our favorite patients. Always so cheerful and we had such good conservations. We are going to miss you a lot. Our sympathy and love to your family.
Terri Morrow - Stacey Dental
March 22, 2021
Mary will be missed,always enjoyed talking to her when she was outside with her dogs that loved so much.
Very sweet lady.