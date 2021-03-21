Parks, Mary Kathleen



July 9, 1943 - March 20, 2021



Mary K. Parks, daughter of Hugh Eugene and Ada May (Woolley) Stelson, was born in Ravenna, OH on July 9, 1943. In 1947, Mary and her family moved to East Lansing, MI, where she graduated from High School, subsequently earning a B.S. and M.S. in Foods and Nutrition in 1964 and 1966 respectively, followed by an Advanced Studies Degree from William and Mary in 1981. In June of 1965, she married fellow graduate student, Robert J. Parks, in East Lansing; her marriage has lasted for more than 56 years. Following her husband, she taught at Michigan State, the University of Maryland, University of Wyoming, Florida State University, Hampton University, University of Hawaii, and University of Nebraska in the years that followed.



Mary was the mother of two sons, Robert Joseph Parks (Kris), and Alan Michael Parks (Heather); and grandmother of six grandsons and a granddaughter.



VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Tuesday, March 23rd from 4pm to 6pm, Bellevue Memorial Chapel. SERVICES: Wednesday, March 24th at 10am, St. Paul United Methodist Church, 5410 Corby St. INTERMENT: Thursday, March 25th, Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to Bellevue Senior Center.



BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL



Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE



402-291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2021.