Mary C. Rossbach
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Rossbach, Mary C.

July 2, 1931 - December 13, 2021

Mary Rossbach passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on December 13, 2021. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph Rossbach of Omaha, NE; parents, Roy and Josephine Clauser of Delphi, Indiana. She is survived by daughters: Cathy Leak (Gary), Joann Dunham (Merl), Susan Shrode (W. Scott); sons, Tom Rossbach (Judy) and Phil Rossbach (Terri); 12 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.

VISITATION: Friday, December 17th from 9:30am to 10:30am followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am, all at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church Chapel, 15353 Pacific Street. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to donate to the Jesuit Academy of Omaha or CUES (Christian Urban Education Service) in Mary's name.

To view a live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church Chapel
15353 Pacific Street, NE
Dec
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church Chapel
15353 Pacific Street, NE
Phil, I am so sorry for the loss of your mother. May she rest in peace. In sorrow, Patty
Patty Nansel
December 15, 2021
