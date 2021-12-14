Rossbach, Mary C.
July 2, 1931 - December 13, 2021
Mary Rossbach passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on December 13, 2021. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph Rossbach of Omaha, NE; parents, Roy and Josephine Clauser of Delphi, Indiana. She is survived by daughters: Cathy Leak (Gary), Joann Dunham (Merl), Susan Shrode (W. Scott); sons, Tom Rossbach (Judy) and Phil Rossbach (Terri); 12 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
VISITATION: Friday, December 17th from 9:30am to 10:30am followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am, all at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church Chapel, 15353 Pacific Street. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to donate to the Jesuit Academy of Omaha or CUES (Christian Urban Education Service) in Mary's name.
To view a live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2021.