Dear Safranek Family, I was greatly saddened to learn of your beloved mother's passing. She was a lovely and caring woman who was devoted to her family, her church, her friends and her charities. I loved talking to her on the phone and will miss our holiday chats. Please accept my deepest sympathy. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. MaryLou Dyer (Glen's mom)

MaryLou Dyer December 20, 2021