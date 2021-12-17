VISITATION: Sunday, 4pm; WAKE SERVICE 7pm, St. Bridget Catholic Church. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, 10am, St. Bridget Catholic Church, 26th & F St, Omaha. Interment: St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorials to St. Bridget Catholic Church.
Dear Safranek Family,
I was greatly saddened to learn of your beloved mother's passing. She was a lovely and caring woman who was devoted to her family, her church, her friends and her charities.
I loved talking to her on the phone and will miss our holiday chats.
Please accept my deepest sympathy. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
MaryLou Dyer (Glen's mom)
December 20, 2021
Andre Brown
December 19, 2021
Mary Sue and family:
My heartfelt condolences on the loss of your mom.
Margie Silvestrini
December 18, 2021
Dr Louis Safranek, May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Our Prayers & Thoughts are with you all.
Bill & Marcia Monzu
December 18, 2021
Billy, I am so sorry for your loss. My sincere condolences to you and your family. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Christine Saitta
December 17, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Safranek Family for the loss of your beautiful Mother/Grandmother. She always had such a beautiful and kind soul with words to match.
Gail Granger
December 17, 2021
December 17, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this difficult time. Your folks were wonderful people and I feel privileged to have known them!
Carolyn Jaworski
December 17, 2021
My prayers and thoughts are with the entire Safranek family. Your Mom was like a 2nd Mom to me. The world has lost an original!
Stephanie Riggs
December 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss! You are in our prayers! Jean was a wonderful person to know! She will always be remembered!
Ray and Terri Archer
December 17, 2021
Terri, I'm so sorry to hear of your loss. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Katherine Hankins
December 16, 2021
Dear Safranek's
Your family is a part of our family history. In gratitude to your mom for always letting us be welcome in your home. We will always have memories of her. May she merit the eternal gift of heaven. Will keep her soul in my prayers.