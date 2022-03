Schense, Mary AnnNovember 1, 1932 - September 8, 2021Age 88 of Wahoo, NE.MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, 11am, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 214 E. 2nd St., Wahoo, NE 68066.VISITATION: Monday, 9:30-10:30am, with a 10:30am Rosary, all at the church. Interment: St. Francis Cemetery in Wahoo. Memorials to Saunders Medical Center Long Term Care Solarium Fund.Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME211 N. Linden Street, Wahoo, NE 68066 | (402) 443-3624