Mary Ann Schense
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden
Wahoo, NE
Schense, Mary Ann

November 1, 1932 - September 8, 2021

Age 88 of Wahoo, NE.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, 11am, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 214 E. 2nd St., Wahoo, NE 68066.

VISITATION: Monday, 9:30-10:30am, with a 10:30am Rosary, all at the church. Interment: St. Francis Cemetery in Wahoo. Memorials to Saunders Medical Center Long Term Care Solarium Fund.

Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME

211 N. Linden Street, Wahoo, NE 68066 | (402) 443-3624
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
214 E. 2nd St, Wahoo, NE
Sep
13
Rosary
10:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
214 E. 2nd St, Wahoo, NE
Sep
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
214 E. 2nd St, Wahoo, NE
