Schense, Mary Ann
November 1, 1932 - September 8, 2021
Age 88 of Wahoo, NE.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, 11am, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 214 E. 2nd St., Wahoo, NE 68066.
VISITATION: Monday, 9:30-10:30am, with a 10:30am Rosary, all at the church. Interment: St. Francis Cemetery in Wahoo. Memorials to Saunders Medical Center Long Term Care Solarium Fund.
