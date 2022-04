Schroeder, Mary C.May 3, 1960 - December 7, 2021Santa Fe, New Mexico, formerly of Omaha, Nebraska.Survived by partner, Catherine Spencer; mother, Julie M. Schroeder of Waterloo, NE; brother, Jock Schroeder.Private Family Services were held. Memorials in her name may be made to the charity of your choice HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com