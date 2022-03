Smith, Mary J.



October 31, 1931 - September 13, 2021



Preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, L. Thomas Smith, and granddaughter Angie Smith. Survived by children Thomas Smith, Kimberly Prybylinski, John (Jill) Smith, Sue Ann (Rick) Gemeinhardt; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be Saturday, Sept 18, from 1-2pm at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home, followed by a Graveside service at 2pm.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 16, 2021.