Stankiewicz, Mary E.
December 29, 1932 - September 30, 2021
Mary was preceded in death by son, David; husband, Joseph; and her parents. She is survived by two sisters, Martha and Ruth; nieces; nephews; and many friends. She was employed by A.Y. McDonald and Enron. Mary volunteered for over 25 years at Omaha Community Playhouse, traveled extensively with Friendship Force, and was a member of Perpetual Adoration and Legion of Mary for over 22 years.
VISITATION: St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Monday, October 4th, 5:30-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at the Church. FUNERAL MASS: Tuesday, October 5th, at 10am at the Church. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of choice
. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed at the Mortuary web-site.
