Mary E. Stankiewicz
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Stankiewicz, Mary E.

December 29, 1932 - September 30, 2021

Mary was preceded in death by son, David; husband, Joseph; and her parents. She is survived by two sisters, Martha and Ruth; nieces; nephews; and many friends. She was employed by A.Y. McDonald and Enron. Mary volunteered for over 25 years at Omaha Community Playhouse, traveled extensively with Friendship Force, and was a member of Perpetual Adoration and Legion of Mary for over 22 years.

VISITATION: St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Monday, October 4th, 5:30-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at the Church. FUNERAL MASS: Tuesday, October 5th, at 10am at the Church. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of choice. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed at the Mortuary web-site.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
NE
Oct
4
Vigil
7:00p.m.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
NE
Oct
5
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mary was the kindest and most thoughtful person that anyone could be fortunate enough to know. She was always there for everyone. I will truly miss her and will miss all our visits and times we shared. She will always be in my heart. I am so blessed to have had her in my life.
Lois (Stankawich) Rogers
Family
October 3, 2021
