Sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel.
3 Entries
I always felt so grateful that Sister Mary Lisa was my Godmother. We said we would always pray for each other. I will keep my promise! I know that she will do the same and I will see her again one day.
Jackie Wagner
June 4, 2021
While I didn't know sister personally, I do know there was a family connection through my dad -- Edwin Hug. She was the reason I took the name "Sister Lisa Marie" while a member of the Sisters of Mercy. I left the Order many years ago. But there is still a place for them in my heart. My prayers to the family and the Mercy family.
Lisa Hug
Elizabeth Hug
May 31, 2021
Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the loss of your loved one, may God give you strength and comfort during this difficult time. (Psalms 46 :1)