Sr. Mary Lisa Staudacher RSM
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Staudacher, Sr. Mary Lisa, RSM

September 30, 1926 - May 27, 2021

SERVICES: Wednesday, 10am at Mercy Villa, 1845 S 72nd St. All Services limited to family and the Sisters of Mercy. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Sisters of Mercy.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street

(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
1
Vigil
6:30p.m.
Mercy Villa
NE
Jun
2
Service
10:00a.m.
Mercy Villa
1845 S 72nd St., NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
I always felt so grateful that Sister Mary Lisa was my Godmother. We said we would always pray for each other. I will keep my promise! I know that she will do the same and I will see her again one day.
Jackie Wagner
June 4, 2021
While I didn't know sister personally, I do know there was a family connection through my dad -- Edwin Hug. She was the reason I took the name "Sister Lisa Marie" while a member of the Sisters of Mercy. I left the Order many years ago. But there is still a place for them in my heart. My prayers to the family and the Mercy family. Lisa Hug
Elizabeth Hug
May 31, 2021
Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the loss of your loved one, may God give you strength and comfort during this difficult time. (Psalms 46 :1)
S.G.
May 31, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results