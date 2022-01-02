Preceded in death by father and mother, Willard and Mary (Harding) Hosford, Jr.; husband, Bruce "Scrap-Iron" Steinfeldt; and son, Christopher Swanson (Tara). She is survived by her sister, Damaris Stewart of Philadelphia, PA; brother, Willard "Hos" Hosford III (Leslie) of Scottsdale, AZ; sister-in-law, Susan Schoneboom; daughter, Cathy Swanson McCarthy Haney (Bob); son, Carl Swanson; grandchildren: Alexandra McCarthy, Caitlin Meadows (Easton), Austin Swanson, Matthew Swanson, Olivia Bosco, and Jacob Swanson, all of Omaha; nieces and nephews; other loving family and friends.
GATHERING WITH FAMILY: Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. Private Inurnment.
My condolences to your Family. I knew Mary Lee from my days working for my Father at Nanco Electric. Mary Lee was a great customer, and a very nice person to know. She was a very charismatic Lady, and we were proud to work for her.