Sturgeon, Rev. Deacon Mary Sue (Coover)
August 7, 1940 - March 20, 2021
Survived by her husband, William "Jack" Kouth; children: Mike (Ozana) Sturgeon, Amy Sturgeon, Annie (Greg) Liebentritt; grandchildren: Dillon (Julianne), Brandon, Andrea (Davis), Christina (Kyle), Madison, Jordin; great-grandson, Turner; brother, Robert (Pili) Coover; many other relatives and friends.
A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church (9302 Blondo St.) on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 11am. People are welcome to attend the service in person or join by Zoom:https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83938426820?pwd=Mm9oOFZMR01lM0tZcWJnNVlEVFAvZz09
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2021.