Rev. Deacon Mary Sue Sturgeon
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St
Omaha, NE
Sturgeon, Rev. Deacon Mary Sue (Coover)

August 7, 1940 - March 20, 2021

Survived by her husband, William "Jack" Kouth; children: Mike (Ozana) Sturgeon, Amy Sturgeon, Annie (Greg) Liebentritt; grandchildren: Dillon (Julianne), Brandon, Andrea (Davis), Christina (Kyle), Madison, Jordin; great-grandson, Turner; brother, Robert (Pili) Coover; many other relatives and friends.

A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church (9302 Blondo St.) on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 11am. People are welcome to attend the service in person or join by Zoom:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83938426820?pwd=Mm9oOFZMR01lM0tZcWJnNVlEVFAvZz09

For more details, visit bramanmortuary.com.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
All Saints
NE
My time working with Mary Sue at Bergan Mercy Pastoral Care. Department was some of the best in my career. She was a wonderful woman and well loved. My love to Jack and all the family. May you be healed by her love and wonderful memories. Love and hugs, Kathy Kasher
Kathy Kasher
March 24, 2021
Dear Jack: I remember you and your dear wife from the early years of OAICA. She was an exceptional chaplain with a gift for leadership, and a true servant of God. I will remember her at Mass this weekend, along with you and your extended family.
Fr. Jim Clifton, SJ
March 24, 2021
So sorry for your loss. May you find some comfort in wonderful memories.
ED and Barb Martin
March 23, 2021
She will be missed very very much,she was in my life a long time ,to the family James and I are so sorry for your loss.
Linda Nolden
March 23, 2021
