Sullivan, Mary K.
September 8, 1949 - December 27, 2021
Preceded in death by husband, Roger; parents, Dominic and Winifred Kula. Survived by children, Christopher Sullivan (Michelle), Matthew Sullivan (Lisa), Laura Scheibe (Aaron), Karen Jelinek (Joe), and Brendan Sullivan; grandchildren: Zachary, Joshua, Elias, Anders, Kathleen, Margaret, Mary, Charles, John and Madeline; brother, John Kula; sisters, Judith Kula and Teresa Elder (William); nephews, cousins, and many friends.
VIGIL SERVICE: Thursday, December 30th, 7pm, at West Center Chapel with family receiving friends from 5-7pm.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, December 31st, 10am, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church (11802 Pacific Street). Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church.
To view a Live Broadcast of the Vigil Service, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com
and press the "View Live Cast" Button. To View a Live Broadcast of the Funeral Mass, please visit www.stroberts.com
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2021.