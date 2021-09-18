To Debbie, Mary, Brandon, Shannon, & the entire family. My deepest condolences to you all. You know Mama Teamer was in my life since I was an 18 tear old and many years have come & gone. No matter where I was stationed, she kept in touch with me. And kept in touch with her. She was there for me in my young adult life in ways that I will never forget. I called her when my children were born, Mary you remember "Lucky" don't you aka Bj, lol! And Lora and those tennis shoes! Lol. We had so much fun coming to the house on Sunday's after church for dinner. Ma Teamer sure could cook and she met me help her too. That was so much fun. Tines I was sad, age would haul out the happy food! " popcorn and coke or hot buttered cornbread with maple syrup and a food cup of coffee! And after she put my plate in front of me, she would sit patiently until I let every tear drop fall between bites! And as the years passed she never let me down. Also she had the opportunity to meet my parents when they came to visit in Omaha. She cooked for my parents, and all of my siblings as well. And she was always on hand to babysit when the sitter couldnt make it to the base or if I had an engagement in town. And until the day she left us, she always told me she loved me and that I was her daughter too. I'm thankful that my grandchildren had plenty time with her on the phone, but I'm sad that they didn't get to go over to meet her when they were in town this passed spring. I know I've said a lot, however, there aren't enough pages to hold all the beautiful and meaningful memories I hold dear in my heart about my Mama Teamer, and the whole family. She shared her joys and sorrows. And always had loving things to say about all of you. She was the best other mother I could've ever had away from home. Thank you all for allowing me to be a part of your family. I realize the both of you and I haven't been in personal contact for some time now but I would love to hear from you both and I pray that we can keep in close touch. May the holy spirit comfort you each day as you adjust to the absence of your dear mother. God bless you sister's. In Christ, Rev Shirley Ann Smith Burt. 319.252.4226 hm. , 319.429.2133 cell.

Reverend Shirley Ann Smith Burt Family October 14, 2021