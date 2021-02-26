Menu
Mary A. Tuccitto
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Tuccitto, Mary A.

August 3, 1923 - February 18, 2021

Mary Tuccitto (Spina), born in Omaha, August 3, 1923 and died peacefully, welcomed to her heavenly home, on February 18, 2021 at age ninety-seven in Denver, Colorado. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Paulo and Josephine Spina; brother, Angelo Spina; husband, Fred Tuccitto; and infant granddaughter, Jennifer Tuccitto. She is survived by brother, Jack Spina; son and daughter-in-law, Louis and Patricia Tuccitto; three grandchildren: Paul and wife, Natasha Tuccitto, Jenna Tuccitto, and Alexandra Tuccitto. Mary leaves behind three great-grandchildren: Felicia, Landen and Hazel Tuccitto.

VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Sunday, February 28th from 2-4pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 4pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, March 1st at 10:30am at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3122 S 74th St. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
28
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Feb
28
Vigil
4:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Mar
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
3122 S 74th St., NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
Lou, sorry for your loss of your mom. Have good memories of her. Due to the Covid-19 I won´t be at visitation.Would be good to see you. Stay well.
Ross Tuccitto
February 26, 2021
