Tuccitto, Mary A.
August 3, 1923 - February 18, 2021
Mary Tuccitto (Spina), born in Omaha, August 3, 1923 and died peacefully, welcomed to her heavenly home, on February 18, 2021 at age ninety-seven in Denver, Colorado. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Paulo and Josephine Spina; brother, Angelo Spina; husband, Fred Tuccitto; and infant granddaughter, Jennifer Tuccitto. She is survived by brother, Jack Spina; son and daughter-in-law, Louis and Patricia Tuccitto; three grandchildren: Paul and wife, Natasha Tuccitto, Jenna Tuccitto, and Alexandra Tuccitto. Mary leaves behind three great-grandchildren: Felicia, Landen and Hazel Tuccitto.
VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Sunday, February 28th from 2-4pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 4pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, March 1st at 10:30am at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3122 S 74th St. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2021.