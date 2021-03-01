VanOrnam, Mary Theresa
June 18, 1958 - February 26, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Patricia and Jack Guinn; sister, Cathy Olsen; nephews, Ryan and Jon Guinn. Survived by children: Mark (Makayla), Patricia, and Josh; siblings: Jack Guinn (Jolene), Mike Guinn, Bob Guinn (Deb), Dennis Guinn (Dianne), Mary Pat Peterson (Greg), Mark Guinn, Rick Guinn, Larry Guinn (Shelly), and Bill Guinn; brother-in-law, Bill Olsen (Renee); nieces and nephews.
VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Monday, March 1st from 5pm-7pm at the West Center Chapel. SERVICE: Tuesday, March 2nd at 1pm, West Center Chapel. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday, March 3rd, at 2pm at Omaha National Cemetery with Military Honors by American Legion Post #1. Memorials are suggested to Ronald McDonald House.
To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 1, 2021.