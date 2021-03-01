Menu
Mary Theresa VanOrnam
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
VanOrnam, Mary Theresa

June 18, 1958 - February 26, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Patricia and Jack Guinn; sister, Cathy Olsen; nephews, Ryan and Jon Guinn. Survived by children: Mark (Makayla), Patricia, and Josh; siblings: Jack Guinn (Jolene), Mike Guinn, Bob Guinn (Deb), Dennis Guinn (Dianne), Mary Pat Peterson (Greg), Mark Guinn, Rick Guinn, Larry Guinn (Shelly), and Bill Guinn; brother-in-law, Bill Olsen (Renee); nieces and nephews.

VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Monday, March 1st from 5pm-7pm at the West Center Chapel. SERVICE: Tuesday, March 2nd at 1pm, West Center Chapel. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday, March 3rd, at 2pm at Omaha National Cemetery with Military Honors by American Legion Post #1. Memorials are suggested to Ronald McDonald House.

To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel.
NE
Mar
2
Service
1:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Mar
3
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
We are sending condolences to the family during this most difficult time. Theresa was a loving and giving lady. She will be welcomed into eternal Heaven by Jesus and many family members. Sending hugs, love and prayers. Aunt Rose and Gene l
Rose no Harwood-Acklie
March 3, 2021
We are very sorry for your loss. You are in our prayers.
the Webers
March 2, 2021
My deepest condolences during this during this difficult time. Be strong and cherish all the memories.
David Wolf
March 1, 2021
Please accept our most sincere condolences. We are praying for comfort and strength for all of you.
Dan and Cindy Dornbush
March 1, 2021
May GOD keep you in the hollow of his hand at this difficult time . Cherish all the memories. Our deepest condolences to the family
Dee Gaule
March 1, 2021
LTC Tom McQuary, Branch Chief
March 1, 2021
Bob, Sheri, Katy, Rose, Kolvek
February 28, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results