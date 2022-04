Weberg, Mary F.



Age 93 - December 25, 2021



Mary F. Weberg, of Bennington, passed away December 25.



Preceded in death by husband, Albert; 2 sisters; and 4 brothers. Survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Albert and Marcia of Bennington, and Glenn and Suzanne of Omaha; 6 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.



FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, 10:30am, St. John's Lutheran Church, Bennington. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery.



VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7pm, at the Funeral Home in Bennington. Memorials to the family for later designation.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2021.