Mary E. Wozny
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Wozny, Mary E. (Guerra)

February 25, 1939 - March 25, 2022

Survived by husband, Richard; and her children: Mary Fahey Krutzsch, John Fahey, and Joe Fahey.

VISITATION: Saturday, April 2nd, from 10am to 11am at Holy Name Catholic Church, 2901 Fontenelle Blvd, followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am. INTERMENT: Resurrection.

To view a live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 28 to Apr. 1, 2022.
