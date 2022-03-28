Wozny, Mary E. (Guerra)
February 25, 1939 - March 25, 2022
Survived by husband, Richard; and her children: Mary Fahey Krutzsch, John Fahey, and Joe Fahey.
VISITATION: Saturday, April 2nd, from 10am to 11am at Holy Name Catholic Church, 2901 Fontenelle Blvd, followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am. INTERMENT: Resurrection.
To view a live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 28 to Apr. 1, 2022.