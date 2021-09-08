Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary B. Yonkers
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
3402 Samson Way
Bellevue, NE
Yonkers, Mary B. (Fulk)

June 24, 1938 - September 7, 2021

Survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Anthony J. Yonkers, Sr., MD; children, Anthony J. (Lisa Werner) Yonkers, Jr., Mary K. (Loren) Davison, John (Colleen) Yonkers; Laurie (Eric Grap) Yonkers; 7 grandchildren, Heather, John, Jr., Matthew, Catherine, Melissa, Christopher, and Claire; 4 great grandchildren; her extended family and many good friends.

MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL Tuesday, 10:30am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bellevue with Interment of the urn Thursday, 11am in Omaha National Cemetery. VISITATION with the family begins Monday, after 5pm at the Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel with a WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family for donation to Mary's favorite charities.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel

3402 Samson Way Bellevue, NE 68123

402-293-0999 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 8 to Sep. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sue & Stan Mandler
September 13, 2021
Chris Toth
September 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results