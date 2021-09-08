Yonkers, Mary B. (Fulk)



June 24, 1938 - September 7, 2021



Survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Anthony J. Yonkers, Sr., MD; children, Anthony J. (Lisa Werner) Yonkers, Jr., Mary K. (Loren) Davison, John (Colleen) Yonkers; Laurie (Eric Grap) Yonkers; 7 grandchildren, Heather, John, Jr., Matthew, Catherine, Melissa, Christopher, and Claire; 4 great grandchildren; her extended family and many good friends.



MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL Tuesday, 10:30am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bellevue with Interment of the urn Thursday, 11am in Omaha National Cemetery. VISITATION with the family begins Monday, after 5pm at the Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel with a WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family for donation to Mary's favorite charities.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 8 to Sep. 13, 2021.