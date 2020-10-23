Connelly, MaryEllen
February 10, 1937 - October 20, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Melvin and Ruth Swillie; brothers, Melvin Swillie JR and Herbert Swillie; sisters: Margurite Givens, Marva and Pamela Swillie. Survived by daughter, Arlene Marie Johnson; grandson, Anthony Allen Johnson; great granddaughters, Naniyta and LaLeia Johnson; siblings: Marvin Swillie, Milton (Delores) Swillie, Colleen Thomas, Timothy (Geraldine) Swillie; host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
VISITATION: 3-6pm Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Forest Lawn. Private burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 23, 2020.