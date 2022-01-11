Hill, MaryLou



May 24, 1933 - January 7, 2022



Preceded in death by husband, Amos Hill; parents, Ora and Bernice Folger; brother, Leone Folger. Survived by daughter, Rhonda (Mike) Fogle; grandsons, Chad and Cody Fogle; sister, Janet Ludwick; numerous nieces and nephews.



SERVICE: Thursday, 1:30pm, at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park. VISITATION: Wednesday, 5-7pm, at the 72nd St. Chapel.



JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY



72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street



(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2022.