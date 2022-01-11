Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
MaryLou Hill
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Hill, MaryLou

May 24, 1933 - January 7, 2022

Preceded in death by husband, Amos Hill; parents, Ora and Bernice Folger; brother, Leone Folger. Survived by daughter, Rhonda (Mike) Fogle; grandsons, Chad and Cody Fogle; sister, Janet Ludwick; numerous nieces and nephews.

SERVICE: Thursday, 1:30pm, at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park. VISITATION: Wednesday, 5-7pm, at the 72nd St. Chapel.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street

(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Jan
13
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
RIP MARY LOU SO MANY MEMORIES WITH YOU AND YOUR DAUGHTER RHONDA WHO WILL ALWAYS BE MY BEST FRIEND.
Mary Ann Carl Munger
Friend
January 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results