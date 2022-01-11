Preceded in death by husband, Amos Hill; parents, Ora and Bernice Folger; brother, Leone Folger. Survived by daughter, Rhonda (Mike) Fogle; grandsons, Chad and Cody Fogle; sister, Janet Ludwick; numerous nieces and nephews.
SERVICE: Thursday, 1:30pm, at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park. VISITATION: Wednesday, 5-7pm, at the 72nd St. Chapel.
