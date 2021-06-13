Menu
Matthew S. Fields
Elkhorn High School
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Fields, Matthew S.

Age 43 - June 10, 2021

Omaha. Preceded in death by mother, Cynthia. Surived by father, Dennis of Elkhorn, NE; brother, Andrew of Ft. Collins, CO; sisters, Amy Williams of Elkhorn, and Sarah and Vince Renken of Ft. Collins, CO; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE: 2pm, Thursday, July 1, at Lifegate Church, 15555 W. Dodge Rd. Omaha, NE. Private Interment.



REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 13 to Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Lifegate Church Omaha
15555 West Dodge Road, Omaha, NE
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
