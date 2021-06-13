Fields, Matthew S.Age 43 - June 10, 2021Omaha. Preceded in death by mother, Cynthia. Surived by father, Dennis of Elkhorn, NE; brother, Andrew of Ft. Collins, CO; sisters, Amy Williams of Elkhorn, and Sarah and Vince Renken of Ft. Collins, CO; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE: 2pm, Thursday, July 1, at Lifegate Church, 15555 W. Dodge Rd. Omaha, NE. Private Interment.REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222