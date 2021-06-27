Green, Matthew Paul
October 21, 1968 - June 21, 2021
Preceded in death by siblings, Jack and Jeanne Green. Survived by parents, John and Marianne Green; siblings, Julie Claire (Steve), Gail (Tim), and Mike (Karen); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private Interment. Memorials to Envisions Inc. 601 Olson Drive Papillion, NE, 68046.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 27, 2021.