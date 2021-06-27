Menu
Matthew Paul Green
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Green, Matthew Paul

October 21, 1968 - June 21, 2021

Preceded in death by siblings, Jack and Jeanne Green. Survived by parents, John and Marianne Green; siblings, Julie Claire (Steve), Gail (Tim), and Mike (Karen); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Private Interment. Memorials to Envisions Inc. 601 Olson Drive Papillion, NE, 68046.

Please visit: bramanmortuary.com for further details.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel

1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 27, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary
